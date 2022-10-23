CoinLoan (CLT) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last Week

CoinLoan (CLT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One CoinLoan token can currently be purchased for approximately $14.85 or 0.00075905 BTC on exchanges. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $74.26 million and approximately $166,758.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CoinLoan has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

