Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target Lowered to $114.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $142.00 to $114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.50.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $95.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.83. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.53. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.83 and a fifty-two week high of $158.42.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

