Community Bank of Raymore Sells 681 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Community Bank of Raymore reduced its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Ryder System makes up 1.6% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore owned approximately 0.15% of Ryder System worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 146.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 818.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of R stock opened at $74.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $93.05. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.10.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.33. Ryder System had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on R shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

