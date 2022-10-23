Comparing Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) & Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) and Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.5% of Procore Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Sprout Social shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Procore Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Sprout Social shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Procore Technologies and Sprout Social’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Procore Technologies -36.48% -15.51% -10.91% Sprout Social -18.65% -28.60% -15.55%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Procore Technologies has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprout Social has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Procore Technologies and Sprout Social, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Procore Technologies 0 2 10 0 2.83 Sprout Social 0 1 6 0 2.86

Procore Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $75.25, suggesting a potential upside of 40.79%. Sprout Social has a consensus target price of $75.25, suggesting a potential upside of 29.34%. Given Procore Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Procore Technologies is more favorable than Sprout Social.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Procore Technologies and Sprout Social’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Procore Technologies $514.82 million 14.07 -$265.17 million ($2.03) -26.33 Sprout Social $187.86 million 16.86 -$28.70 million ($0.76) -76.55

Sprout Social has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Procore Technologies. Sprout Social is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Procore Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc. provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office. The company also provides Resource Management that helps contractors to schedule, track, and forecast labor productivity, enhance time management, communication with workforces, and manage profitability on construction projects; and Financial Management, which provides customers with visibility into the financial health of their individual construction projects and portfolios, as well as facilitates untethered access to financial data, linking the field, and the office in real-time. It serves owners, general contractors, and specialty contractors operating in the commercial, residential, industrial, and infrastructure segments of the construction industry. The company primarily sells subscriptions to access its products on computers, smartphones, and tablets through any web browser or from its mobile application available for iOS and Android platforms through its direct sales team. Procore Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carpinteria, California.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc. designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. The company offers provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows. Its tools serve a range of use-cases within its customers' organizations, including social and community management, public relations, marketing, customer service and care, commerce, sales and customer acquisition, recruiting and hiring, product development, and business strategy. The company also offers professional services, which primarily consist of consulting and training services. It serves approximately more than 31,000 customers across small-and-medium-sized businesses, mid-market companies, enterprises, marketing agencies, government, non-profit, and educational institutions. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

