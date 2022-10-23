Compound (COMP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $14.66 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $50.61 or 0.00263381 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $367.77 million and $14.66 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 49.80229062 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 295 active market(s) with $22,623,762.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

