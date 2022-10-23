Conflux (CFX) Trading 1.9% Higher This Week

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $79.01 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Conflux has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,212.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00021493 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00273023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00119645 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.15 or 0.00745167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.38 or 0.00564178 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00243769 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.03838125 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,270,591.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

