Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Consolidated Edison worth $19,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $84.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.70.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

