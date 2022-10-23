Cormark Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) – Cormark lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OGC. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.39.

OceanaGold Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of TSE:OGC opened at C$2.17 on Friday. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$1.78 and a 12-month high of C$3.41. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 27.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.78.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$292.80 million for the quarter.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

