Cormark Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) – Cormark lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OGC. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.39.
OceanaGold Trading Up 4.8 %
OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$292.80 million for the quarter.
OceanaGold Company Profile
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.
