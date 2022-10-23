Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COWN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cowen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities downgraded Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Cowen Price Performance

Shares of COWN stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Cowen has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $39.93. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.24.

Cowen Announces Dividend

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Cowen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $268.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cowen will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cowen’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cowen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COWN. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the first quarter valued at about $525,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 5.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 15.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 11,389 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 41.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

