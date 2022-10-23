CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of CPSH stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.85. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $6.45.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Company Profile
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.
