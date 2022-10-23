CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CPSH stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.85. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $6.45.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 291.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

