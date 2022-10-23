Credit Suisse Group Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $271.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $263.00 to $271.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities upgraded Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded Netflix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $301.19.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $289.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.69. The company has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.