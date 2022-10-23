Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crescent Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.
Crescent Energy Stock Performance
Shares of CRGY opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. Crescent Energy has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $19.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.24 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Crescent Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Conner bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,549.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 79,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,408. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.
About Crescent Energy
Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.
