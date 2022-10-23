Critical Contrast: Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) vs. First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) and Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Lifestore Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Dividends

First Commonwealth Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Lifestore Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. First Commonwealth Financial pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Commonwealth Financial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. First Commonwealth Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Commonwealth Financial 0 2 5 0 2.71 Lifestore Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Commonwealth Financial and Lifestore Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus target price of $16.42, suggesting a potential upside of 18.96%. Given First Commonwealth Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Commonwealth Financial is more favorable than Lifestore Financial Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and Lifestore Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Commonwealth Financial $400.60 million 3.22 $138.26 million $1.35 10.22 Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Commonwealth Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Lifestore Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and Lifestore Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Commonwealth Financial 32.04% 11.74% 1.33% Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifestore Financial Group has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Commonwealth Financial beats Lifestore Financial Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company's commercial banking services comprise commercial lending, business checking accounts, online account management services, payroll direct deposits, commercial cash management services, and repurchase agreements, as well as ACH origination services. It also offers various trust and asset management services; auto, home, and business insurance, as well as term life insurance; and annuities, mutual funds, and stock and bond brokerage services through a broker-dealer and insurance brokers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 118 community banking offices in western and central Pennsylvania, as well as northeastern, central, and southwestern Ohio; corporate banking centers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as Columbus, Canton, and Cleveland, Ohio; and mortgage banking offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, and Hudson, Westlake, as well as Lewis Center, Ohio. It also operates 136 automated teller machines. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

About Lifestore Financial Group

(Get Rating)

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards. It also provides insurance agency products and services; investment and cash management services; and online and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as AF Financial Group and changed its name to LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. in September 2009. LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in West Jefferson, North Carolina. Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of AsheCo MHC, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.