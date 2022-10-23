Cronos Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.26 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.65 billion and approximately $20.26 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00081643 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00060313 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00015115 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00025359 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000307 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007498 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

