Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.33% of Crown worth $37,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.65. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $78.48 and a one year high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.43%.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Crown from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Crown from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.08.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

