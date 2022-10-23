Crypto.com Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $767,892.00 (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $112.77 million and $767,892.00 worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $3.57 or 0.00018259 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002862 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,572.72 or 0.28502462 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000523 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011132 BTC.
Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile
Crypto.com Coin’s launch date was May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is crypto.com. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.
Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin
