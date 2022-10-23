CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price target on CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $118.46 on Friday. CSW Industrials has a 1-year low of $96.03 and a 1-year high of $145.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.12 and a 200-day moving average of $115.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.81.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.51. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $199.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.23 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $243,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,026.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $243,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,026.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,670,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,373 shares of company stock worth $3,008,178. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

See Also

