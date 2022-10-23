Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.13.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $232.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

