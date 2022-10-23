Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Cummins
In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Cummins Stock Performance
Shares of CMI stock opened at $232.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.
Cummins Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.98%.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cummins (CMI)
