CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of CVV stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $5.81 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Andrew Africk bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $64,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 699,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,254.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CVD Equipment stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.20% of CVD Equipment at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

