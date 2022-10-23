CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.53 Billion

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a total market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $669,739.00 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CyberDragon Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,331.44 or 0.27835447 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010872 BTC.

About CyberDragon Gold

CyberDragon Gold’s launch date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com.

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberDragon Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberDragon Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberDragon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberDragon Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.