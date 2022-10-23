D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Position Decreased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,750 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 176.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369,033 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 421.5% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,803,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,147 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $162,667,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 37.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,680,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James downgraded D.R. Horton from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $69.75 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

