DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ultra Clean in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $3.77 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.76. The consensus estimate for Ultra Clean’s current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s FY2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $608.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $27.73 on Friday. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $60.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 3.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 111,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 41.7% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at about $559,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.6% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 22,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

