Dacxi Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.77 Million (DACXI)

Dacxi (DACXI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 23rd. During the last seven days, Dacxi has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Dacxi has a total market capitalization of $7.77 million and approximately $55,219.00 worth of Dacxi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dacxi token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dacxi Profile

Dacxi’s launch date was July 31st, 2021. Dacxi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,535,828,988 tokens. Dacxi’s official message board is dacxi.medium.com. Dacxi’s official Twitter account is @dacxicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dacxi is https://reddit.com/r/dacxi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dacxi’s official website is dacxicoin.io.

Dacxi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dacxi is a fintech company pioneering crowd finance, with a mission to change the lives of everyone through new wealth opportunities.”

