Dai (DAI) Price Hits $1.00

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Dai token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a market cap of $6.25 billion and approximately $163.18 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,580.04 or 0.28464314 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011117 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai’s genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,246,623,350 tokens. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.