Dai (DAI) Price Hits $1.00

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Dai token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a market cap of $6.25 billion and approximately $163.18 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002887 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,580.04 or 0.28464314 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000538 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011117 BTC.
Dai Profile
Dai’s genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,246,623,350 tokens. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Dai
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars.
