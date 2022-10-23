Dai Market Capitalization Achieves $6.25 Billion (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Dai token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005135 BTC on exchanges. Dai has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion and $167.63 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dai Profile

Dai launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,247,780,385 tokens. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

