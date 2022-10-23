DAO Maker Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for $1.25 or 0.00006529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $142.26 million and approximately $877,995.00 worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,490,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

