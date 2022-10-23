DataHighway (DHX) Price Hits $4.94 on Major Exchanges

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. DataHighway has a market cap of $157.56 million and approximately $929,766.00 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DataHighway has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.94 or 0.00025352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DataHighway

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,863,711 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 5.01569519 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $965,222.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

