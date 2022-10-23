Decentralized Social 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $562,570.00 (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $159.06 million and approximately $562,570.00 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decentralized Social has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for about $15.10 or 0.00078940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

