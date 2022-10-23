DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 393,516 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,697,831 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,516 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.14% of TJX Companies worth $95,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.61. 5,865,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,931,239. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average of $62.02. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

