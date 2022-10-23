DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.51% of Parker-Hannifin worth $160,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:PH traded up $9.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.39. 1,913,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,045. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 52.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet cut Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.67.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.