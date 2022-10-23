DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 788 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $176,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 25.6% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Totem Point Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 50.6% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 494 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.32.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $101.48. 28,988,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,749,396. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.27 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

