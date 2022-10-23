DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,696 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.0% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.16% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $336,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 572.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO traded up $9.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $496.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,836,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.31 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $194.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $542.17 and a 200-day moving average of $549.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

