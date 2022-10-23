DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,429,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 0.8% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.16% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $263,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,672,455,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $859,676,000 after buying an additional 4,367,193 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,296,000 after buying an additional 2,532,851 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,625,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,791,000 after buying an additional 2,470,079 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,217,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,148,183. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $154.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

