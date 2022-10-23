DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 128,379 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,742,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,379 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.2% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $418,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.06. 5,419,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,545,275. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $260.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.60 and its 200 day moving average is $147.14.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

