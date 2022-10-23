DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 45,750 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,750 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.23% of Lam Research worth $133,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.4% during the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 12.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $13.42 on Friday, reaching $369.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,766,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $409.15 and its 200 day moving average is $447.46. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

