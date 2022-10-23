Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Delta Air Lines also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.00-$1.25 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.85.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.58. 11,173,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,681,419. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

