Dero Price Reaches $4.03 on Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Dero coin can now be bought for $4.03 or 0.00020714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $52.23 million and $48,210.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dero has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,445.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00276200 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00118661 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.93 or 0.00740165 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.88 or 0.00565071 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00243389 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,965,935 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

