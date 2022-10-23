Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target to GBX 462

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 835 ($10.09) to GBX 462 ($5.58) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BDEV. Berenberg Bank lowered Barratt Developments to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 790 ($9.55) to GBX 459 ($5.55) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 427 ($5.16) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 610 ($7.37) to GBX 530 ($6.40) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 586.86 ($7.09).

LON BDEV opened at GBX 348.20 ($4.21) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 398.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 457.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 696.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 313 ($3.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 765.14 ($9.25).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 25.70 ($0.31) per share. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $11.20. This represents a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.20%.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.01) per share, for a total transaction of £4,980 ($6,017.40). In other Barratt Developments news, insider Mike Scott bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.01) per share, for a total transaction of £18,675 ($22,565.25). Also, insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.01) per share, with a total value of £4,980 ($6,017.40). Insiders purchased 21,444 shares of company stock worth $8,867,772 over the last 90 days.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

