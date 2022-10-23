Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target to GBX 395

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 480 ($5.80) to GBX 395 ($4.77) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BME. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.32) to GBX 300 ($3.62) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.56) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 577 ($6.97) to GBX 412 ($4.98) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.74) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 503 ($6.08).

BME opened at GBX 301.10 ($3.64) on Wednesday. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 289 ($3.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 651.40 ($7.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 346.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 402.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.49.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

