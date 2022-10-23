Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Persimmon (LON:PSN) Target Price to GBX 1,207

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,854 ($34.49) to GBX 1,207 ($14.58) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,930 ($23.32) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Persimmon to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,440 ($41.57) to GBX 1,700 ($20.54) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Persimmon has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,206.71 ($26.66).

Persimmon Stock Down 1.7 %

Persimmon stock opened at GBX 1,218.50 ($14.72) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 546.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,403.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,801.90. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,113.50 ($13.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,930 ($35.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

