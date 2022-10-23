DeversiFi (DVF) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One DeversiFi coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00004649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded up 0% against the dollar. DeversiFi has a total market cap of $90.89 million and $18,319.00 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeversiFi Profile

DeversiFi launched on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The official website for DeversiFi is deversifi.com/token/tokenomics. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeversiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DVF holders are in control of various aspects of DVF and the DeversiFi protocol. These can be split into two categories:The Big Stuff (Major Proposals)The Small Stuff (Tuning Parameters)Both processes primarily use the xDVF token (staked DVF) for voting and signalling. xDVF tokens can be held on either layer 1 or layer 2 (DeversiFi app).”

