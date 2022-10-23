dForce USD Price Tops $0.99 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005182 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, dForce USD has traded down 0% against the dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $202.69 million and $40,219.00 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00031437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021567 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00272830 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001361 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004104 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00017126 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.02905292 USD and is up 2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $149,782.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

