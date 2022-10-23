DigiByte 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.79 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 23rd. During the last week, DigiByte has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. DigiByte has a market cap of $133.12 million and $1.79 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,189.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021590 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00272479 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00119543 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.78 or 0.00749257 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.26 or 0.00564135 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000720 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005194 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00244106 BTC.
About DigiByte
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,743,399,021 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
