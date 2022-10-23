DigiByte (DGB) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.32 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a total market cap of $134.15 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,214.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00021504 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00272140 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00120765 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.57 or 0.00747213 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.21 or 0.00568364 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000722 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00245223 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,742,386,924 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
