Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dillard’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $245.75.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $310.88 on Thursday. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $193.00 and a 1 year high of $416.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.93.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $6.42. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 36.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.62%.

Institutional Trading of Dillard’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDS. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth $19,962,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 157,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86,326 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 2,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 47,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,794,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares during the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.