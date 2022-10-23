Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 52,364 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after buying an additional 154,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,390,000 after buying an additional 927,197 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,383,000 after buying an additional 208,790 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,758,000 after buying an additional 1,133,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,797,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,517,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $138.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.75.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $77.27 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

