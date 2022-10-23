Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys 4,451 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RHI. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1,595.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on RHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CL King lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Robert Half International Price Performance

Robert Half International stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.28 and its 200 day moving average is $85.04.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading

