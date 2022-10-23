Distillate Capital Partners LLC Purchases 6,259 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 47.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAP opened at $171.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.46 and a 52 week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.74. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 69.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

