Distillate Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Omnicom Group by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,149 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth about $57,574,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 352,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.70.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE OMC opened at $70.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.13. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

