Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Tops $0.0596 on Exchanges

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $7.91 billion and $150.78 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0596 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00021501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00272024 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001394 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004015 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00017102 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

